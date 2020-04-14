As a farmer, rancher, or agricultural worker, you are part of the essential critical infrastructure workforce.
The Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health (CS-CASH), at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, provides guidance on the prevention and spread of the COVID-19 virus while working in agriculture and when returning home from work. Steps to prevention include eliminating exposure, finding as many ways as possible to reduce person-to-person contact, using administrative authority to establish new work guidelines as necessary, and making use of all appropriate Personal Protective Equipment.
To remain healthy and able to do your work, here are some essential precautions you can implement each day.
TAKE EXTRA CARE TO AVOID INJURIES
Since hospitals are currently overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients and medical provider resources are already strained, all farm/ranch workers will benefit from taking extra precautions to avoid work-related injury or illness. Whatever task you undertake, ensure that you are aware of and practicing safety principles.
Carefully follow the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines on prevention of COVID-19, as well as instructions/recommendations from State and local government officials, medical providers, extension resources, and other trusted sources.
ON-SITE RESPIRATORY PROTECTION
You, your family members, and all your workers can utilize the masks/respirators commonly used to deal with agricultural dust, gases, etc. to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
Common agricultural use respirators include
• N95/100 masks for dust
• Half mask with cartridges for dust and gases (including pesticides)
N95/100 masks also protect against viruses. If these types of masks are not available, a tight-fitting surgical mask or home-made mask may provide some protection. If you are infected, wearing a mask as you complete agricultural activities helps protect the wearer from both agricultural hazards (dust, gases, etc.) and from being exposed to or exposing others to COVID-19.
Anytime your work requires you to interact with others or be in a confined space or public area, wear the mask or home-made face covering if a mask is not available. Doing so can help protect you from droplets that are breathed out.
If your N95 mask has a valve, be aware that your exhaled breath escapes through the valve. This breath is not filtered. If your mask features an exhale valve, tape it shut. This minimizes the spread of small particles and droplets that are breathed out.
To ensure that your mask is effective, do a seal check to make sure the mask fits closely around your nose and mouth. Find details about how to complete a check by watching this CS-CASH video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fSNNS8_jiB8&feature=emb_logo.
Before and after removing the mask, wash your hands. When working in dirty or high-dust environments, you can place a clean cloth/bandana over the mask to help protect it. Keep the mask clean, and in good condition, so it remains effective.
When not in use, store masks in a clean, dry location. Anytime you re-use a mask, assume it carries some contamination. Wash or sanitize your hands after putting it on and before and after taking it off, cleaning, caring for, and storing.
HAND HYGIENE: ON AND OFF THE FARM
Everyone on the farm – you, family members, employees, visitors – should diligently practice handwashing every day. Basic handwashing steps include:
1. Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap, apply soap.
2. Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers and under your nails.
3. Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds (hum “Happy Birthday” song twice).
4. Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.
5. Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.
DISINFECT SURFACES: ON AND OFF THE FARM
Everyone in the farm environment comes in contact with a variety of surfaces throughout the day, both on and off the farm. Those surfaces include cell phones, touch screens at stores and businesses, ATMs, vehicle steering wheels and controls, tools, utensils, tables, chairs, doorknobs, light switches, phones, tablets, remote controls, keyboards, handles, desks, toilets, sinks.
Touching contaminated surfaces has been shown to be a means to transmit COVID-19 and other viruses. On the farm, it will be critical to sanitize common work areas where people are touching surfaces throughout the day. Other means of contaminating these kinds of surfaces include sneezing, coughing, placing contaminated items on the surface, etc.
To sanitize these surfaces, wear disposable gloves, use water in combination with cleaning and disinfecting agents, disinfecting wipes, etc. Cleaning helps remove germs, dirt and impurities from a surface. To disinfect a surface, use EPA-registered disinfectants to kill germs on surfaces. Disinfecting should be done after cleaning to further reduce the risk of spreading infection.
The active ingredient in bleach – sodium hypochlorite – is very effective at killing the virus.
Make sure to allow the bleach to work for a minimum of 10-15 minutes before wiping the surface with a clean cloth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.