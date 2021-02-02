BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health this week continues to offer free mass screenings using rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A, in Bismarck. The screenings will take place from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. each day, Tuesday through Saturday, Feb. 2-6.
The events are free to the public and children can be screened if accompanied by a legal guardian. The screenings, however, are for asymptomatic visitors only. If you are sick, DO NOT attend these events and isolate at home. Unless it is an emergency, ALWAYS call ahead before visiting your doctor.
By screening with rapid antigen tests, event attendees will be able to receive their test results within 15 minutes via text notification. The test also is less invasive than a PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) test in that it uses a nasal swab to collect a sample from the lower part of the nostril.
If a person tests positive, they should isolate at home immediately and a case investigator will be in touch with them within 24 hours. If the screening yields a negative result, individuals should continue to monitor for symptoms.
Interested individuals should fill out an online survey at testreg.nd.gov for faster registration.
For more information about rapid antigen tests and North Dakota’s screening strategies, visit https://www.health.nd.gov/rapid-antigen-screening
Additional free screening events are being offered by local public health units to community members across North Dakota. A list of testing events can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
North Dakotans should continue to follow #NDSmart guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19, including staying home when sick, staying six feet apart, avoiding large gatherings, washing your hands often, avoiding touching your face, wearing a mask and continuing to clean frequently touched surfaces.
For more information on COVID-19, visit health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
