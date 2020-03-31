Essentia Health restricts clinic visitors
Beginning Wednesday, April 1, patients visiting any Essentia Health clinic are asked to attend their appointments alone. Limited exceptions include one additional person being allowed to accompany children, obstetric patients and adult patients that require assistance. Anyone accompanying a patient to a clinic appointment is required to be healthy and at least 18 years old.
This follows recent restrictions placed on visitors at our hospitals. These steps are geared toward slowing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting our patients, staff and the communities we serve.
Schedule of services for Richland County Health Dept. — April 2020
Here is the schedule of services for the Richland County Health Department for April. Call 642-7735 to schedule an appointment.
Family Planning Clinic offers birth control methods, STD testing and treatment Monday-Friday 8:0 a.m.-4 p.m. by a family planning nurse.
Immunizations are available at Richland County Health Department Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. by appointment.
Information on these and other services offered by Richland County Health Department are available on our website www.richlandcountyhealth.org
VCSU postpones spring commencement
Officials at Valley City State University have postponed its spring 2020 commencement ceremony, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 16.
Citing public health and safety concerns, President Alan LaFave made the announcement in an email to the campus community March 31.
“Like so many of the other decisions we’ve needed to make recently, this one doesn’t come easy,” said President LaFave. “Celebrating the educational achievements of our undergraduate and graduate students and awarding them their diplomas is one of the most significant university events, befitting the traditional pomp and circumstance that accompanies the ceremony. But this year’s unique circumstances dictate that we delay that celebration.”
Although LaFave indicated that VCSU hopes to have an in-person ceremony at a later date, no specific date has been set for the event. Alternate plans for recognizing graduates at the end of spring semester are in the development stages.
