NDMCA hosts truck driver appreciation to thank drivers delivering America’s goods during COVID19
FARGO — The North Dakota Motor Carriers Association (NDMCA), in partnership with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, North Dakota Department of Transportation, Fargo/Moorhead Transportation Club and several NDMCA member companies, will offer free boxed lunches at ND DOT Mapleton Scale, westbound on I 94, Wednesday, April 1. The first lunch will be handed out at 10:30 a.m.
“This is a great opportunity to be able to say thanks to all those drivers that are going above and beyond right now,” NDMCA President Pat Severson said.
April 1 was considered because of the irony behind drivers being asked to stop at the weigh station to receive a free lunch instead of the typical mandatory reason they usually experience.
“Store shelves don’t fill back up without our drivers working overtime to deliver the freight. So, really on behalf of all North Dakotans, we thought the least we could do was provide them lunch,” Severson said.
The event was organized and planned by two NDMCA members Mark Wolter, Midnite Express and Melissa Dixon, Dixon Insurance; whom also are past association presidents.
The North Dakota Motor Carriers Association is a state trade association with the mission to promote highway safety, deliver services and provide representation for its members. Founded in 1934, the association has over 250 members and provides safety and management training, public policy assistance, knowledge management and subject matter expertise to industry members and the public at large.
Some state facilities implement public screening process
BISMARCK, N.D. — Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette announced Monday, March 30 that the North Dakota State Capitol and select locations of the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will begin implementing a COVID-19 public screening processes.
“The screening process is being added to certain state facilities in order to provide citizens with essential services, while ensuring the health and safety of the public and state team members,” Morrissette said. “Starting today, the public may enter these locations only if they have an appointment and if they pass the screening process.”
The screening process at these locations will consist of both temperature scanning and screening questions. The process should only take an individual a couple of minutes. At the Capitol, the public will be routed through the west entrance, where screening resources will be located. Customers with NDDOT appointments will also need to show their ID.
The NDDOT is scheduling appointments for Commercial Driver License (CDL) services at eight locations: Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Devils Lake and Jamestown. All locations will be using the guidance from Department of Human Services (DOH) and Continuum of Government Plans (COG) while implementing in-person testing.
“As the NDDOT resumes CDL services, the safety of the public and our employees is foremost to our mission,” NDDOT Director Bill Panos said. “By doing so, we will provide CDL drivers an avenue to continue their critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic. This will help ensure the shelves are stocked, needed medical supplies are delivered and our nation’s commerce keeps moving.”
Throughout this week, additional state facility locations may begin implementing screening processes, as needed. The process may vary by agency/location.
Citizens are reminded to call for an appointment as not all state services are available in-person at this time. To promote social distancing, citizens are encouraged to conduct business with the state via phone, video conference and/or online application whenever possible.
Blind Joe to host concert to benefit Great Plains Food Bank
FARGO — Nashville-based country music artist and contest on season nine of “The Voice,” Blind Joe has agreed to hold a 7 p.m. concert via Facebook Live on Thursday, April 2. The virtual concert will be available on the Facebook pages for both Blind Joe (@theblindjoe) and the Great Plains Food Bank (@NDFoodBank).
The Fargo-area native will host Thursday’s event to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic when a large number of hungry children, seniors and families turn to the organization during this difficult time.
Country music fans can make donations during the event and have the chance to interact with Blind Joe during the concert through leaving comments including making song requests.
Spring gardening workshop cancelled
WAHPETON — We have made the decision to cancel the Spring Gardening Workshop that was scheduled for April 16 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
If you have already registered, Cathy Affield at Breckenridge Community Ed will refund your registration fee. If you paid by credit card, she will put the refund on your credit card. If you paid by check or cash she will be sending you a check. Please be patient as Cathy has a number of classes to cancel.
We are planning a similar program for next year. Until then stay healthy and happy gardening.
If you need your spring garden fix, the NDSU Spring Fever Forums are open to anyone. To connect go to https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/springfever between 6-6:30 p.m. on the following Thursdays: April 2, 9, and 16. To join the presentation, click on the purple bar at the top of the page. It’s easy to use.
There is no software to download. If you have trouble with this link, you can try YouTube Live. The link for YouTube Live will be on the above web site on the evening of each session. If you register at the above site, you will get a reminder email on the day of each session.
NDDOT offering CDL services by appointment only
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is now scheduling appointments for commercial driver license (CDL) knowledge and road tests, as well as adding endorsements.
CDL services are available by appointment only and walk-ins will not be accepted at this time. Appointments can be scheduled by calling NDDOT at 701-328-3489 or toll free 1-855-633-6835. Monday thru Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The CDL appointments began Monday, March 30 and are only available to CDL drivers and temporary agricultural workers (H-2A). If you already have an appointment scheduled, you will be contacted by NDDOT with further instruction prior to your appointment.
“CDL drivers are essential to the state’s economy as they work to move medical supplies, business and agricultural commodities throughout the nation,” said NDDOT Director Bill Panos.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has extended CDL expirations until June 30 across the U.S. for CDLs due for renewal on or after March 1, 2020. CDL holders that have a medical certification card issued for a period of at least 90 days and that expire on or after March 1, 2020 are valid until June 30,2020.
Governor Burgum’s Executive order 2020-07, waives the expiration date on all driver licenses which expire from March 1, 2020 until the declared disaster has ended.
In addition to these changes, it is important to let North Dakota citizens know that the Department of Homeland Security has extended the deadline for REAL ID until October 1, 2021.
For more information about online driver license and motor vehicle services visit www.dot.nd.gov.
Corner Drug provides update for customers
Corner Drug, Wahpeton, announced Monday, March 30 that it is open its normal hours. For the safety and health of customers and employees, doors are locked.
Call 701-642-6223 to talk with a staff member to order your prescription needs and other over the counter items. Corner Drug staff will take customers’ debit or credit card info to charge out purchase and bring orders out to cars. Curbside parking is available from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
“As we journey through this COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis, Corner Drug will continue to serve you and take the necessary precautions of safety for all,” the drugstore’s staff stated. “Thank you for your cooperation through these safety measures for Corner Drug to continue to serve you.”
