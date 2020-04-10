COVID-19 spotlights broadband concerns

Nearly 92 percent of Minnesotans have access to broadband internet, however, that means 8 percent are without. With schools, libraries, offices and public spaces closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, people without internet access are being left behind.
“The idea that parts of rural Minnesota have limited or no broadband access most definitely puts some of our citizens at a disadvantage in a time when internet access is crucial to a family or business’s wellbeing,” Wilkin County Commissioner Chairperson Dennis Larson said.
Larson is a member of Minnesota Rural Counties (MRC), a group that focuses on issues that pertain to outstate Minnesota. MRC has recognized that the majority, if not all, of Minnesotans who do not have access to broadband are in rural areas of the state. This troubling impact is felt by students who have difficulty participating in distance learning, workers who can’t work remotely and people unable to connect with friends and family during a period of isolation.
“With broadband demand surging from home-bound Americans using the internet … it’s good to know the system is holding up pretty well under the COVID-19 strain,” MRC Chairman Paul Gerde said. “But that system only works if you have access, and without any clear pandemic end in sight, hundreds of thousands of primarily rural Minnesotans are stuck in digital darkness while the gigabyte world streams by. We all feel the isolation brought about by social distancing and sheltering in place orders, but those orders hit people harder who are cut-off from work, school and loved ones due to lack of adequate broadband access. With the rural economy already lagging, this is not good news.”
The unexpected change to virtual classrooms and offices has shined a light on the severity of lack of broadband access in rural areas. Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-Elbow Lake), who represents western and central Minnesota, is an advocate of legislation that would provide $30 million in funding for border-to-border expansion of access to the internet.
“The proposal this year would be another $30 million investment into rural broadband. We are hopeful we can find additional dollars towards this great program that is really important for economic development in rural Minnesota. Rural broadband is like the electricity of today and Minnesota is leading the way with the rural program that I continue to support and we want to continue to do what we can to help make sure rural broadband is available across the state,” Westrom said.
The legislation would provide funding to go into the Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant Program that provides funding to incentivize existing broadband providers to build infrastructure in areas of the state that are underserved and unserved. As the program stands, 43,250 households have been served, 6,669 businesses have been served, 360 institutions have been served, $146.5 million of matching funds have been contributed and 80 projects have been completed.
However, there are still roughly 152,000 households without access to services, creating a further need for additional funding. The $30 million broadband bill awaits passage at the Legislature.
“Without taking anything away from the need to mitigate the immediate health and economic impacts of COVID-19, while also recognizing nearly one-in-five rural residents are being asked to shelter in place until further notice with virtually no access to adequate internet service, we urge Gov. Walz and state legislative leaders to consider broadband funding as a priority this session and sustain that funding until state speed goals are met,” Gerde said.
