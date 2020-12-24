COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Wilkin County

Wilkin County Director of Public Health Deb Jacobs presented the county board of commissioners with an update on local COVID-19 numbers, as well as expectations for the vaccine, at the board's Tuesday, Dec. 22 meeting.
Jacobs said active COVID-19 case numbers are decreasing in Wilkin County, Minnesota. Numbers are expected to drop quickly in the coming days, since many people who tested positive for coronavirus are now nearing the end of their quarantine period.
The highest number of active COVID-19 cases the county had at one time was 99. Jacobs said she did not see a surge in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday.
“We are working now on getting our vaccine clinic starting to run, and getting our protocols in place,” Jacobs said.
Healthcare workers and the ambulance crew at CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge, Minnesota, were administered Pfizer vaccines starting Monday, Dec. 22.
The remainder of Wilkin County will be receiving Moderna vaccines. Like Pfizer, Moderna requires two separate doses, Jacobs said. Jacobs said Wilkin County will get their vaccines from Otter Tail County, a state hub, in shipments of 100.
“We were told that if you open a vial and you end up having four or five doses left and you had people that didn’t show up, you can give that (to someone),” Jacobs said.
There are different phases of the vaccine, Jacobs said. The first couple phases will focus on priority groups like hospital staff, long term care facility residents, home healthcare workers, law enforcement, schools, childcare workers, utility workers, then high risk people. Next, the list goes by age group, starting with 65 and older.
The general public is expected to receive the vaccine by late spring, but Jacobs said it could be sooner since Wilkin County has a small population.
Jacobs said if someone has already had COVID-19, they can still get the vaccine.
When someone qualifies for the vaccine, they will need to schedule an appointment to receive it, since there is a 20- to 30-minute observation period following the vaccine, Jacobs said.
“If they send us 100 doses, we can use all 100 doses because then we’ll get the next 100. So we don’t have to save 50,” Jacobs said.
County Commissioner Eric Klindt asked why someone would need the vaccine if they contain antibodies from contracting the virus.
Jacobs said there is not yet enough data to determine if or at which point someone is immune to the virus, so the safest route is for everyone to be vaccinated.
“It hasn’t been around long enough to do those types of studies,” Jacobs said.
Klindt also asked Jacobs if she had any authority in enforcing the shutdown of the bars and restaurants that remain closed under Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order.
“Back when this all started, you specifically told us that you didn’t want the cure to be worse than what we’re trying to cure, and causing more trouble,” Klindt said to Jacobs. “Saying basically, what we’re trying to prevent, trying to save lives, is destroying more lives than what we’re saving. Right now, it’s way worse to the businesses and the communities.”
Jacobs said county public health officials elected to have the state be the enforcers when it came to COVID-19 safety restrictions.
“They’re wrong no matter what they do,” Commissioner Lyle Hovland said. “You’re never going to hit it. Because if they don’t put things in place, they’re going to get blasted for it, (with people) saying ‘You let it go.' And then there’s going to be a lot of deaths, which there already are. If they do everything like this, then they’re blamed for the economy. You can’t win. It’s a no-win deal.”
Klindt asked who could be held accountable for the damages, to which Hovland replied “no one.”
“Nobody is accountable to a virus. Nobody is,” Hovland said.
Klindt said the county needs to come up with a plan to help the people who are struggling. Hovland and Commissioner Neal Folstad questioned what more Klindt thought they could do as a county board.
“I hear that all the time. Don’t come up with a plan, give us a plan,” Folstad said to Klindt. “There is no recipe for this. This is all brand new … Now do I want to believe (Dr. Anthony) Fauci? Well I better. When it comes to my opinion and his opinion, I’m going to take his. And what we’re trying to do is protect lives and families. Now if that means you lose a business, that’s where we’re at. We’re making a decision: do I go ahead and see my mother or my father, or my son or my daughter die and keep my business open, or do I let my business die? It’s a choice you make.”
