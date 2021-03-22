COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday in Wahpeton

WAHPETON — The Richland County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9:15-10:45 a.m. Thursday, March 25 at the Wahpeton Event Center, 995 21st Ave. N. in Wahpeton.

This clinic is open to anyone 18 years of age and older who live or work in North Dakota. At this clinic we will be administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. A fact sheet on the Moderna vaccine and clinic flyer will be provided for additional information. Masks, social distancing, and a 15-minute observation period are required.

To register, visit https://www.ndvax.org/. Once there, click Find a Clinic, then under Search by Name of Location enter “Richland.” You must complete all seven steps of the registration to secure your appointment time.

