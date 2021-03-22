COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday in Wahpeton

WAHPETON — The Richland County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9:15-10:45 a.m. Thursday, March 25 at the Wahpeton Event Center, 995 21st Ave. N. in Wahpeton.
This clinic is open to anyone 18 years of age and older who live or work in North Dakota. At this clinic we will be administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. A fact sheet on the Moderna vaccine and clinic flyer will be provided for additional information. Masks, social distancing, and a 15-minute observation period are required.
To register, visit https://www.ndvax.org/. Once there, click Find a Clinic, then under Search by Name of Location enter “Richland.” You must complete all seven steps of the registration to secure your appointment time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.