Daily News changes its print frequency amidst pandemic

The newspaper industry is not immune to the unprecedented economic turbulence small businesses throughout Richland and Wilkin counties are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Like other media organizations, the Daily News, which serves Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, will make some drastic, yet critical, changes required to provide the news and information readers need.
Daily News Publisher Tara Klostreich announced that starting Tuesday, April 14 the newspaper will switch from printing five days a week to three. The Daily News will eliminate the Wednesday and Friday print editions.
Printed editions will be available Tuesday, Thursday and for the Weekend Edition, available on Saturday. Staff will continue to produce news content on a daily basis and that will be available on the Daily News website. Printed editions will be more robust as each edition will contain at least two days’ worth of news and information.
“While the timing of this change is a direct result of the economic impact of the coronavirus, the growing preference of our audience for consuming our local news content online also played a part in making this decision,” Klostreich said. “This was not a decision we made lightly, but the change positions us financially so we can continue to provide you with the news and information only a local newspaper can.”
“While we know this change is significant for our loyal readers in the Southern Red River Valley communities, we also look forward to the opportunities it presents us in working toward our goal of delivering quality content from our award-winning news organization, regardless of the platform you choose,” said Managing Editor Carrie McDermott.
Prior to the pandemic, the Daily News invested in its digital strategy to support the newspaper over the long term. Digital is a reality of today’s world and this coronavirus crisis only showcased it even more so. Newspaper officials said they didn’t anticipate having to make changes so suddenly before coronavirus upended lives. Most local businesses are in the same boat, having to change how they serve and operate in the community.
We are grateful we have a digital platform which allows us to continue sharing our hard work 24/7, McDermott said. The Daily News remains committed to serving its community for the long term, and this change will help us do that, she said.
There also is a mobile app for smartphones and tablet so you can access the Daily News content anywhere and anytime. Having the app also allows us to send notifications of important events, stories and breaking news.
We want to thank our advertising supporters as well as our subscribers, Klostreich said. If you are not a subscriber yet, we ask that you do subscribe by going online to https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/site/forms/subscription_services/ or call us at 701-642-8585.
Print readers who have not already registered to access content online are encouraged to call the circulation department at 701-642-8585 for assistance. There is no additional charge to print subscribers for online access as it is already built into the subscription costs. You can also sign up for our daily newsletter, From the Newsroom, from our website, wahpetondailynews.com and scroll down the page to the newsletter signup window. The newsletter is another way to stay informed about the stories that are important to you and our community.
“Although our print frequency is changing, our commitment to our readers and especially our subscribers is not. We simply cannot continue to deliver the high-quality content you’ve come to expect from the Daily News without you and your support. Your loyalty is what helps us continue to serve our community with fact-based, quality journalism,” Klostreich said.
Subscribers with questions are invited to contact Klostreich at 701-642-8585 or tarak@wahpetondailynews.com.
