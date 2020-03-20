Dakota Magic Casino to close Sunday

Dakota Nation Gaming Enterprise’s (DNGE) entities Dakota Magic Casino & Hotel, Dakota Connection Bingo & Casino and Dakota Sioux Casino & Hotel will close temporarily beginning at noon on Sunday, March 22, 2020, a notice on their website reads.
“As always, the most important priority is the safety and well-being of our patrons and team members. The closure will be for at least 14 days, after that time the situation will be reevaluated and an update will be issued and posted on each of the entity’s Facebook pages.
We have determined it is in the best interest of our team members and patrons to temporarily close. Additionally, we will continue to follow guidance from state, federal and tribal health officials.
At this time, there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at any of our DNGE properties.
While this is a difficult decision for our Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribal Administration and DNGE, this public health concern requires the collective cooperation of our entire community. We look forward to resuming operations when we determine it is safe to do so. We want to thank our team members and patrons for their patience and understanding. We look forward to welcoming everyone back when we resume operations.”
