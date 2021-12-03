Dakota pediatricians urge COVID-19 vaccinations for children

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 12 new and 41 active COVID-19 cases Friday, Dec. 3. That same day, the state of North Dakota confirmed 531 new and 3,392 active cases.
North Dakota also confirmed five new COVID-19 or related deaths, bringing the cumulative state total to 1,912 deaths. Information from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) indicated that the deaths included two from the 80 and older age group, two among ages 70-79 and one among ages 60-69.
It also appeared Friday that the deceased included two from Mercer County, North Dakota, and one each from Burleigh, Grand Forks and McLean counties, North Dakota.
To date, North Dakota has only recorded two COVID-19 or related deaths for individuals ages 19 or younger. As of Friday, only four individuals statewide in that age group were hospitalized due to COVID-19. At the same time, NDDoH confirmed 798 active COVID-19 cases Friday among ages 0-19.
More than 200 pediatricians in North Dakota and South Dakota signed onto a letter released Friday. The doctors are urging parents in both states to vaccinate their children against COVID-19.
While both the transmissibility and severeness of illness from the Omicron variant are still being studied, the doctors said, pediatricians in general are telling parents to not wait to immunize their children for the holidays.
“It is now more important than ever that families use every preventative measure to fight COVID-19,” said Dr. Kathy Anderson, MD, president of the North Dakota American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) chapter. “With the holidays upon us and an unpredictable new variant on its way, vaccines are the best way to reduce the transmission and severeness of COVID-19. We cannot overstate the importance of ensuring children receive this safe and effective vaccine. Immunizing your children will protect them and your families, allowing for a safer and healthier holiday season.”
The COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children, the pediatricians wrote.
“This vaccine has undergone rigorous testing and in-depth studies to ensure safety and effective protection against COVID-19 infection. The vaccine is very good at preventing COVID-19 infections, excellent at preventing severe COVID-19 disease, and outstanding at preventing COVID-19 deaths. To us, even one child dying from a vaccine-preventable illness such as COVID-19 is one too many,” the pediatricians continued.
According to the letter, there have been nearly 6.9 million children who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and cases continue remain high.
“During the last 16 weeks, there has been over 100,000 pediatric cases weekly and since September 2021, there has been over 1.85 million new pediatric cases,” the pediatricians wrote. “To date, there has been over 700 pediatric deaths attributed to COVID-19.”
Earlier in December, Daily News reported that nearly 9 percent of Richland County’s ages 5-11 population had received at least one dose of vaccine. The information came from the county health department. As of Friday, more than 62 percent of county residents ages 12 and older had completed his or her primary vaccine series.
“As pediatricians, family medicine physicians and medical providers caring for the families of North and South Dakota, we strongly urge parents to vaccinate your children,” the pediatricians wrote. “We are here to work with you and encourage you to call, message, and reach out. We want to answer questions and be your source of trusted information.”
