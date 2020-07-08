BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Commerce will be leading a Special Business Briefing call Thursday, July 9, at 11 a.m. (CST) introducing the new Economic Resiliency Grant (ERG) available to North Dakota businesses, as approved by the Budget Section at its June 25 meeting.
The purpose of the ERG is to support investments in business facilities, systems, equipment or supplies to reduce the spread of infection and inspire consumer confidence. To support this purpose, qualifying North Dakota businesses and nonprofit applicants may apply for funding up to $50,000 for qualifying project costs.
“The Department of Commerce is working together with the business community to increase safety, in order to inspire consumer confidence in the marketplace,” Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer said. “This grant is one piece of a large, forward facing plan to keep North Dakota open for business.”
The ERG application process is anticipated to open July 24. Applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis. Funding will be approved if the application meets all criteria and funding is available. Additional information, including educational sessions, will be available shortly, and updates about the program will be posted to Commerce’s website.
The North Dakota Department of Commerce has partnered with the Greater North Dakota Chamber of Commerce to relay this information. To receive call-in information, attendees must register as a non-member of the Greater North Dakota Chamber of Commerce. A confirmation email with call specifics will be sent to the email provided upon completion of registration and prior to the call. Questions may be asked in advance and during the live presentation. These questions will inform future training sessions.
Recordings of the previous Business Briefings can be found here.
Those unable to attend the call can receive updates from the briefing and recordings by following @CommerceND on Facebook and Twitter, and Dept. of Commerce on LinkedIn.
