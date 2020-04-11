While people are at home and staying healthy, there are those who are helping to be a part of the movement to keep everyone healthy while they are out of their homes, running essential errands or at work.
Piper, 11, Ava, 9, and Finley, 6, Jaehning, and Joan Frederickson, 75, are Twin Town community members who are using their sewing skills for good.
“My concern about this virus and spreading, and of course I hear about this shortage, brought my attention to the need for face masks,” Frederickson said. “My biggest hobby in life is sewing, I love to sew. If you’re a sewer, you have what we sewers like to call a stash. Our stash has lots of materials in bins that are usually stored away. I also had some elastic and all kinds of sewing things I could put to use.”
The Jaehning girls learned about the need for facial masks through watching news with their parents, Tim and Brittany, and from Brittany mentioning the need as she works in the healthcare industry at Sanford Health in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Piper enjoys watching DIY videos online, which is how the girls learned to make the face masks. Piper was given a sewing machine for her birthday one year and so she is the sewer while Ava does all of the cutting and trimming, and Finley occasionally helps out.
“It takes the girls about ten minutes to make a mask,” Tim Jaehning said. “They have quite a few patterns they work with. There are a lot of florals and a few solid colors. I suppose they have done about eight different styles. I would say they have made about 100 of them.”
Frederickson, who has been sewing for nearly 60 years, learned how to make the masks from a video and instructions a friend had sent to her online.
“They are pretty simple to do,” Frederickson said. “They are pretty simple to do. It just takes a rectangle piece of material that you fold in half, make an accordion pleat center, bind up the edges and send it away. I’ve looked at other patterns too. The problem is finding something to go over the ears. I followed the instructions with the length but the first lady who tried them out said the mask was a little tight and made her look like she had dumbo ears so that didn’t work out. Then the second thing I hear was if you want to wash and sanitize them, well then the elastic will deteriorate over time so I’ve had to make a few adjustments.”
Both Frederickson and the Jaehning girls have found a way to use their love and skill of sewing to provide support and contribution to the community’s safety and well-being.
“They’re a gift. They are a gift of love and hopefully a gift of safety,” Frederickson said. “There’s a good feeling in your heart to be able to help someone. If someone needs one and asks for one, well then I say ‘yes.’ That’s why I’m making them. I am probably getting close to 200 after I finish the ones that are back in the sewing room waiting for me.”
The Jaehning girls are selling their face masks and a percentage of those profits are going to the Employee Crisis Fund at Sanford health.
“Working in healthcare, I see firsthand how this crisis has affected our employees. Several of our employees are dealing with the loss of work/wages, just like many millions of Americans,” Brittany Jaehning said. “Any Sanford employee that is facing a hardship, whether related to COVID-19 or not, may request assistance from the Employee Crisis Fund. This fund is available for employees experiencing a significant event or radical change in your life that has created an unforeseen, or substantial financial obligation. Any donation to this fund is helpful as it is turned around directly to the employees that need it.”
In addition to the contribution to the community, the ladies are finding joy in their hobby during a time of social distancing and isolation.
“They enjoy it. They like trying to help out and doing something different,” Tim Jaehning said. “They are trying to manage their homework and then being creative and doing this as a way to help out.”
“It keeps me busy. It’s something to do with your hands and keeps a mind busy instead of frettin’ about things that you can’t change,” Frederickson said.
For a while, advice from health professionals was changing every day about whether most people should be wearing face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has officially recommended that everyone but infants should wear a cloth mask or face covering in certain public settings. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover.html.
If you would like a mask, you can find Tim Jaehning and Joan Frederickson on Facebook to request face masks. If you would like to make your own mask, visit https://www.nytimes.com/article/how-to-make-face-mask-coronavirus.html for directions.
