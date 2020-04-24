GWINNER, N.D. — Doosan Bobcat reportedly asked most of their employees not to report to work on Friday, April 24 following a presumed positive case of COVID-19.
The manufacturer stated that an employee at its Gwinner, North Dakota plant self-disclosed that they possible had contracted coronavirus, Valley News Live reported. The individual’s status had not been confirmed by the North Dakota Department of Health as of Friday evening.
“The employee last worked on Sunday and experienced no symptoms while at work,” Valley News Live reported. “Out of an abundance of caution, the company said it has asked employees for Friday’s second and third shift to not report to work.”
Doosan Bobcat has reportedly activated its response plan, including a thorough cleaning and sanitizing of the facility. The company stated that the employee works in an isolated area.
“They had limited interaction with one other employee, who was contacted and told to stay home, according to Doosan Bobcat,” Valley News Live reported.
