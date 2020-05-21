Eight active COVID-19 cases in Richland County

Ninety new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Friday, May 22. As of Friday morning, the state is at 52 deaths, 860 active cases (including eight in Richland County, North Dakota), 1,405 recoveries and 2,317 total cases to date.
One new individual in Richland County has been reported as having COVID-19. The North Dakota Department of Health reported seven recoveries, 15 total cases and 813 COVID-19 tests conducted as of Friday in Richland County.
One new death directly caused by or related to COVID-19 were reported Friday. The individual was a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions from Cass County, North Dakota.
Of North Dakota’s 52 total COVID-19 deaths, 38 are considered due to COVID-19, six were not primarily caused by COVID-19 and eight cases have pending death records.
Friday’s totals include 74 new COVID-19 cases in Cass County; six in Eddy County; three in Williams County; two in Burleigh County; and one each in Emmons, Grand Forks, Griggs and Ward counties.
North Dakota will launch a new smartphone application using exposure notification technology developed by Apple and Google to assist with COVID-19 contact tracing, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Wednesday, May 20.
The Care19 Exposure app is expected to be available by early June. It will join the existing Care19 app, which will now be known as Care19 Diary.
According to the governor’s office, Care19 Diary has more than 33,400 users in North Dakota. Data is collected anonymously in both applications and participation is always voluntary.
“The Care19 Exposure app will help us to improve contact tracing and continue our ND Smart Restart by notifying people who may have been exposure to COVID-19, reaching the greatest number of people in a way that protects their privacy,” Burgum said.
Across North Dakota, nearly 77,500 COVID-19 tests have been completed. The tests as of Friday include 2,477 tests recorded since Thursday, May 21. More than 62,800 individuals have been tested to date, with several individuals receiving serial or followup COVID-19 tests.
Public health resources in Richland County are currently being directed to test for COVID-19 in potentially high risk locations including long-term care facilities and nursing homes. Richland County is not currently scheduled to hold a mass, public drive through COVID-19 testing event.
Sixty-five new North Dakota individuals were confirmed recovered from COVID-19 Friday morning by NDDoH. As of Friday, a total of 39 individuals are currently hospitalized. The total number of hospitalized individuals has reached 147 to date.
The majority of North Dakota’s 52 COVID-19 deaths, 33 as of Friday, have been individuals age 80 or older. NDDoH reported that 11 total deaths have been for individuals in their 70s, followed by three deaths of individuals in their 60s, two deaths of individuals in their 50s and three deaths of individuals in their 40s.
As of Friday, the majority of North Dakota’s COVID-19 cases, 519 total, have been diagnosed in individuals between ages 30-39. A majority of the individuals, 365 total, have been confirmed recovered from COVID-19.
Cass County has had 1,442 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, including 810 recoveries and 41 deaths. More than 14,500 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date.
Grand Forks County, North Dakota, has had 320 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date. The number includes 226 recoveries and three deaths. Nearly 5,400 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date.
Burleigh County, North Dakota, has had 128 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date. The number includes 90 recoveries and no deaths. Nearly 7,200 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
