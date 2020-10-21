Eight new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Richland County

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Oct. 21, less than half of the 19 confirmed Tuesday, Oct. 20. As of Wednesday, the county has 78 active cases, up from the 74 active cases confirmed Tuesday.
The county remains at No. 15 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases, the North Dakota Department of Health reported. Richland County is behind Walsh County, with 81 confirmed cases and ahead of Bottineau County, with 60 confirmed cases.
North Dakota confirmed 516 new cases and 5,974 active cases Wednesday. The new cases are down from the record 1,036 confirmed Tuesday. The active cases are down from the record 6,032 confirmed Tuesday.
Ten new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday, up from the four confirmed Tuesday. The deceased individuals include:
• a man in his 60s from Kidder County
• a woman in her 60s from McLean County
• a woman in her 70s and a man in his 70s from Burleigh County
• a man in his 70s from McLean County
• a man in his 70s from Ward County
• a woman in her 80s from Emmons County
• a man in his 80s from Oliver County
• a man in his 80s from Stutsman County
• a woman in her 90s from Ward County
All had underlying health conditions, NDDoH confirmed.
Richland County has had 381 COVID-19 cases, 301 recoveries and two deaths from or related to the disease as of Wednesday.
The county’s 78 active COVID-19 cases include 20 among the ages 30-39 population, 13 between 50-59, 11 between 20-29, nine between 40-49, eight each (16 total) between 60-69 and 70-79, six between 15-19, two between 12-14 and one among ages 80 or older.
Statewide, a total of 1,298 confirmed active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota’s ages 20-29 population. It’s followed by the 1,002 confirmed active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has has 782,486 processed COVID-19 tests, 34,165 cases, 27,769 recoveries and 422 deaths from or related to the disease as of Wednesday.
The majority of North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related deaths, 266 as of Wednesday, have been among individuals age 80 or older. It’s followed by the 82 deaths among individuals ages 70-79 and 42 deaths among ages 60-69.
All 53 North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 case. Forty-five counties reported new cases Wednesday.
A total of 97 new cases, the day’s largest, were confirmed Wednesday in Cass County. Cass County continues to lead in terms of active cases, with 1,351 as of Wednesday. Burleigh County reported 937 confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
Nearly 35.20 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 to date. More than 24 percent of the Richland County population has been tested to date.
