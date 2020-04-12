Eighth COVID-19 related death in ND confirmed, cases top 300

North Dakota's Department of Health reported Sunday that an eighth person has died from COVID-19. He was a man in his 50s from Ward County with underlying health conditions who contracted the disease through community spread.

The state now has 308 confirmed cases, up 15 from Saturday, with 270 new test results.

There are currently 12 people hospitalized for the disease. A total of 39 people have been hospitalized in North Dakota from COVID-19. Two more people have been listed as recovered, bringing the total to 121.

POSITIVE TEST RESULTS

· Woman in her 50s from Burleigh County, close contact

· Woman in her 30s from Cass County, under investigation

· Woman in her 80s from Cass County, close contact

· Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread

· Woman in her 40s from Cass County, close contact

· Woman in her 40s from Cass County, close contact

· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, community spread

· Female age 10-19 from Cass County, close contact

· Woman in her 50s from Cass County, community spread

· Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact

· Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact

· Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact

· Woman in her 80s from Cass County, close contact

· Woman in her 60s from Stark County, under investigation

· Woman in her 30s from Stark County, under investigation

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 50s from Ward County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread.

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation

BY THE NUMBERS

10,350 – Total Tested (+270 individuals from yesterday)

10,042 – Negative (+255 individuals from yesterday)

308 – Positive (+15 individuals from yesterday)

39 – Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

12 – Currently Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

121 – Recovered (+2 individuals from yesterday)

8 – Death (+1 individual from yesterday)

