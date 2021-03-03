Essentia Health facilities continue to vaccinate our communities through a variety of vaccination clinics. We are making it easier for priority groups to get vaccinated.
With the addition of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Essentia is experiencing a greater allocation of vaccines and we need your help to ensure we are getting the vaccine out to our community. Essentia is vaccinating people who fit the criteria of being at least 65 years of age and living in our service area, regardless of whether the person is an Essentia patient. There is immediate appointment availability.
If you fit into the category of being at least 65 or if you are a North Dakota resident and have two high-risk medical conditions at any age, please call (833) 494-0836 to schedule your vaccination. Starting Friday, March 5, you can also utilize your MyChart account to make an appointment.
To sign up for MyChart, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on the MyChart button in the upper right-hand corner; then click “sign up.” There is also a MyChart app for smart devices.
