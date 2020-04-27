Faced with a critical need for more face masks, Essentia Health-Wahpeton continues to need the public’s help to keep our patients and staff safe. We are truly grateful for the outpouring of support our community has shown us.
As we continue to fight COVID-19, more handmade cloth masks are needed to ensure the safety of our patients and staff. The virus is spread via droplet transmission, so it’s crucially important to cover as many mouths and noses as possible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people to wear face coverings in public settings, especially where social distancing might not be possible.
Donations can be dropped off on Wednesdays between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. at the Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic, located at 275 11th Street. Drivers are asked to remain in their vehicle, text or call 701-361-1850 to let them know you are there and staff will come out to collect the donation. Our staff will organize donations and make sure items are distributed to the appropriate people.
“We are so grateful for the kindness, generosity and talent of our community,” said Tonya Loken, community relations program manager at Essentia Health. “People are putting their heart and soul into handsewn masks that are vital to the health and safety of our colleagues and patients.”
Step-by-step instructions for preferred mask designs can be found at EssentiaHealth.org/masks.
