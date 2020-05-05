Essentia Health offering convalescent plasma treatment for COVID-19

Have you recovered from COVID-19? If so, you might be able to donate your plasma and help someone fight the disease.
Blood suppliers are collecting plasma from people who meet specific criteria. The plasma then will be infused in hospitalized patients who are critically ill. The process, which has been used nationally, will provide antibodies that could help them recover. It’s a cutting-edge therapeutic treatment now being offered at Essentia Health.
In order to donate, you must:
• Have a positive PCR test result for COVID-19. The test must include your name, health care facility or doctor’s name, as well as the date and time of your test.
• Be symptom-free for more than 14 days and no longer be infectious.
• Meet the requirements for traditional blood donation.
Essentia is collaborating with the Mayo Clinic’s U.S. Expanded Access Program on this treatment, which will be offered at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth; Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd; and Essentia Health-Fargo. We are coordinating the procurement of plasma with blood-donation centers.
Candidates for convalescent plasma treatment include hospitalized patients older than 18 who have severe pulmonary disease, as well as critically ill patients in respiratory failure, septic shock or experiencing multiple organ dysfunction or failure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.