Beginning Wednesday, April 1, patients visiting any Essentia Health clinic are asked to attend their appointments alone. Limited exceptions include one additional person being allowed to accompany children, obstetric patients and adult patients that require assistance. Anyone accompanying a patient to a clinic appointment is required to be healthy and at least 18 years old.
This follows recent restrictions placed on visitors at our hospitals. These steps are geared toward slowing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting our patients, staff and the communities we serve.
