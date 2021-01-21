Essentia Health to host COVID-19 vaccine webinar Friday, Jan. 22

Essentia Health will provide a COVID-19 virtual vaccine update during an hour-long webinar on Friday for people within all of the communities they serve.

The live webinar will be hosted on Zoom and run from 12-1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22. Anyone is welcome to attend. Access the link at: https://tinyurl.com/EssentiaCOVIDUpdate.

This is a chance for Essentia patients — and others in the communities they serve throughout Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin — to learn about the current status of vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. They will discuss the prevalence of COVID-19 across our region; current trends and new variants; the vaccine-distribution process; how to register for your vaccine; and the safety and effectiveness of these vaccines.

The webinar will begin with brief presentations from five Essentia Health providers, including Dr. Peter Henry, chief medical officer; Dr. Amanda Noska, infectious disease physician; Dr. Richard Vetter, chief medical officer for Essentia’s West Market; Dr. Sarah Manney, chief medical information officer; and Roseann Hines, senior operations manager – medication use management.

The second half of the webinar will feature a Q&A. Attendees can ask vaccine-related questions via the “Q&A” function in Zoom. Following the webinar, it will be posted to Essentia Health’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

