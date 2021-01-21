Essentia Health to host COVID-19 vaccine webinar Friday, Jan. 22

Essentia Health will provide a COVID-19 virtual vaccine update during an hour-long webinar on Friday for people within all of the communities they serve.
The live webinar will be hosted on Zoom and run from 12-1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22. Anyone is welcome to attend. Access the link at: https://tinyurl.com/EssentiaCOVIDUpdate.
This is a chance for Essentia patients — and others in the communities they serve throughout Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin — to learn about the current status of vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. They will discuss the prevalence of COVID-19 across our region; current trends and new variants; the vaccine-distribution process; how to register for your vaccine; and the safety and effectiveness of these vaccines.
The webinar will begin with brief presentations from five Essentia Health providers, including Dr. Peter Henry, chief medical officer; Dr. Amanda Noska, infectious disease physician; Dr. Richard Vetter, chief medical officer for Essentia’s West Market; Dr. Sarah Manney, chief medical information officer; and Roseann Hines, senior operations manager – medication use management.
The second half of the webinar will feature a Q&A. Attendees can ask vaccine-related questions via the “Q&A” function in Zoom. Following the webinar, it will be posted to Essentia Health’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.