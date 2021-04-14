Essentia Health-Wahpeton will be offering walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccines at the Wahpeton Clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 15. The clinic is located at 275 11th Street S. in Wahpeton.
Vaccines are available for any North Dakota residents (or anyone from out of state who has care established with a North Dakota provider) who are 16 years of age and older.
You do not need to be an Essentia Health patient to receive a vaccine at this clinic.
If you prefer to schedule your appointment, please use MyChart or call 833-494-0836. MyChart can be accessed at EssentiaHealth.org or as an app in your device’s app store.
