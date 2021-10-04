Extended hours for Wilkin Co. Public Health Thursday vaccine clinic

Wilkin County Public Health’s Thursday, Oct. 7 COVID-19 vaccine clinic will now operate from 12-8 p.m. at the Wilkin County Courthouse in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Pfizer and Moderna are available. Individuals interested in setting up an appointment should call public health at (218) 643-7122. If someone is interested in getting the Pfizer booster, they can call Wilkin County Public Health to talk about eligibility.
