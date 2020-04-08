Face masks, yes — but remember all COVID-19 protection

“The face masks, the homemade face coverings — those are to protect other people from you, not to protect you from other people,” Michelle Eberhardt said.
Eberhardt, administrator of Richland County Public Health, is not against people making their own masks and face coverings. At the same time, she said wearing facial protection is only one method against COVID-19.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, residents have been urged to follow best practices. These include washing hands, staying home when possible, avoiding non-essential travel and keeping physical distance from others.
“Now that it’s getting nice out, it’s still important to pay attention,” Eberhardt said. “If you meet someone on the street, remember to stay 12 feet away. I know they’re now talking about (interactions) being no longer than 10 minutes, not 15 minutes.”
Earlier this week, the North Dakota Department of Health issued that residents who aren’t essential workers must self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning from Minnesota.
“Notably, the order still applies to children, retirees and people who don’t work or recently lost their jobs,” Forum News Service reported Tuesday, April 7.
Essential workers include people employed in health care, agriculture and energy. A full list is included at https://www.cisa.gov/publication/guidance-essential-critical-infrastructure-workforce.
During his Wednesday, April 8 press conference, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said a record 835 COVID-19 tests had been administered in one day. The 14 COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday equals approximately 1.6 percent of the number of people tested.
Still, health care experts stress continued caution.
“I’ve gotten calls from people who want to have their neighbors come over tonight,” Eberhardt said. “I ask, ‘Well, is it not like you can’t talk to them?’ It’s still not a good idea to gather. If you’re sitting in the yard around the fire pit and you’re a good 12 feet apart, that’s different. But having people over to play cards isn’t a good idea right now.”
On Wednesday, the New York Times reported that coronavirus cases are becoming more prevalent in rural America.
“The coronavirus has officially reached more than two-thirds of the county’s rural counties, with one in 10 reporting as least one death,” the paper reported.
While coronavirus illnesses and deaths are still predominantly in cities and suburbs, the Times reported the number of rural cases is growing.
“This week, the case rate in rural areas was more than double what it was six days earlier,” the paper reported Wednesday.
Health officials are aware of coronavirus’ physical and mental effects. Eberhardt reminds residents that North Dakota’s behavioral health hotline is available by calling 1-800-755-2719. Suicide prevention is available by calling 1-800-273-8255.
“If you’re feeling sad, blue, frustrated, anything, make sure you reach out,” she said.
Also Wednesday, Burgum gave an update on hand sanitizer production in North Dakota.
Four vendors, two in the Bismarck-Mandan area and one each in Grand Forks and Fargo, are working to produce high-demand hygiene products. Residents statewide are asked to save their empty plastic bottles of hand sanitizer.
Residents with questions or concerns about COVID-19 can call the NDDOH’s hotline at 1-866-207-2880. The hotline is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.
“We have to do this all in the short-term so we have long-term gains,” Eberhardt said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.