The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Fargo National Cemetery will host its inaugural virtual Memorial Day event on May 25, 2020.
Visit www.facebook.com/fargonationalcemeterycommittee to view the event on May 25.
North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong will provide the keynote address during the event to honor fallen service members. Regional congressional delegations as well as the governors of North Dakota and Minnesota will also provide remarks during the event.
The event, held virtually as a COVID-19 precaution, is coordinated by the Fargo National Cemetery Volunteer Committee.
The Fargo National Cemetery serves the burial needs of more than 30,000 Veterans, their spouses, and eligible family members from North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.