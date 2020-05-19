The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Fargo National Cemetery will host its inaugural virtual Memorial Day event on May 25, 2020.

Visit www.facebook.com/fargonationalcemeterycommittee to view the event on May 25.

North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong will provide the keynote address during the event to honor fallen service members. Regional congressional delegations as well as the governors of North Dakota and Minnesota will also provide remarks during the event.

The event, held virtually as a COVID-19 precaution, is coordinated by the Fargo National Cemetery Volunteer Committee.

The Fargo National Cemetery serves the burial needs of more than 30,000 Veterans, their spouses, and eligible family members from North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.

Tags

Load comments