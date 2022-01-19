Federal government offering 4 free at-home COVID tests to every household

The federal government launched a website Tuesday, Jan. 18 where Americans can sign up to receive four free COVID-19 tests that can be taken at home. Every U.S. household is eligible to receive four tests.
The website, COVIDtests.gov, states orders will ship in seven to 12 days. There is no shipping cost. The tests are rapid antigen at-home tests and results take about 30 minutes. The at-home tests are accurate with or without symptoms and regardless of vaccination status, according to the website.
Current guidelines suggest taking an at-home COVID-19 test if an individual is experiencing symptoms such as fever, sore throat, runny nose or loss of taste or smell; at least five days after an individual came into contact with someone COVID-positive; or when an individual plans to gather with a group that may include immunocompromised or vulnerable individuals.
At-home tests are also available for sale at Thrifty White Pharmacy in Breckenridge, Minnesota, Thrifty White Pharmacy in Wahpeton. Wahpeton Drug and Breckenridge Drug did not have any at-home testing kits available as of Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Plans and insurers are required to cover at-home over-the-counter COVID-19 tests purchased on or after Jan. 15, 2022, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
“The test will either be free directly at the point of sale, if your health plan provides for direct coverage, or by reimbursement if you are charged for your test. Be sure to keep your receipt if you need to submit a claim to your insurance company for reimbursement,” according to CMS.
In-person testing is available at local health centers. The closest low or no-cost testing is in Fargo and West Fargo, North Dakota, and Moorhead, Minnesota, according to the U.S. Health and Human Services.
The White House also announced Wednesday that the Biden Administration will make 400 million N-95 masks from the National Stockpile available for free to Americans, according to a Jan. 19 Tweet. The masks will be available for pickup at many local pharmacies and health centers.
This page contains all of The Daily News and News Monitor's coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the illness it causes, called COVID-19.
Because this outbreak impacts public health, our coverage of the coronavirus is available to all readers. Our journalists are working hard to bring you the verified information below. Please consider supporting important local journalism with a subscription. (Click Here)
A year into Joe Biden’s presidency, his approval ratings are at an all-time low. Like former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, his approval rating had a downward trend over his first year in office. Biden has a higher approval rating (42.5 percent) than Trump did one year in (40.2 percent), but a lower approval rating than Obama did by the end of his first year in office (49.2 percent).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.