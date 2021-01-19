Fergus Falls, Minn., opens community vaccine clinic

Minnesota began piloting community vaccine clinics across the state, including one in Fergus Falls, Minnesota — located 25 minutes from Breckenridge, Minnesota — at noon Tuesday, Jan. 19.
By appointment, the clinics can administer vaccines to those 65 and older, pre-K to grade 12 educators, school staff and child care workers. Available appointments will refresh every Tuesday at noon. People can receive their first or second vaccine dose at the community clinic.
Wilkin County will also be receiving new doses and second doses this week, separate from the community clinics, county Public Health Director Deb Jacobs said. The county will continue working with area providers to move into Phase 1b as normal, which also covers those 65 and older, educators, staff and child care workers.
“Fergus Falls, they’re going to have extremely limited doses, especially to start with,” Jacobs said of the new community clinic.
Eligible people who would like to schedule an appointment at the community clinic do not need to live in Fergus Falls, but they do need to be a Minnesota resident and provide their Minnesota address. No one may show up without first confirming an appointment.
“This pilot program is designed to help us how to best serve Minnesotans through our community vaccination strategy,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said. “What we learn now will help us ensure a smooth process when more doses arrive from the federal government and we can open more community vaccination clinics all across Minnesota. Please be patient. There is not enough vaccine for everyone who wants it. If you cannot make an appointment now, you will be able to soon.”
Those 65 and older can make appointments by visiting mn.gov/vaccine or by calling 612-426-7230 or toll free, 1-833-431-2053. School educators, staff and child care workers should wait for instructions from their employer on how to get an appointment.
Minnesotans should first try to make an appointment online before calling the provided number. If they are met with the message “Waitlist Available,” they will be placed on a waitlist. If they see the message “No Appointments Available,” it means all appointments are taken and the waitlist for that week is full.
Each person will be asked to provide:
- Name
- Minnesota address
- Phone number
- Email (optional)
- Gender/race/ethnicity
- Date of birth
- Health information, including underlying conditions, current illnesses, and allergies.
Educators will need to bring a pay stub or employee ID for proof of employment.
More information on scheduling can be found at Find My Vaccine.
