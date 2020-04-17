Fifth COVID-19 case confirmed in Richland County

Forty-six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday, April 17 in North Dakota. As of Friday morning, the state has had 439 total positive cases, including 172 recoveries.
A fifth coronavirus cases in Richland County, North Dakota was confirmed. The individual is a woman in her 20s who contracted COVID-19 through close contact, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) reported. As of Friday, 144 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Richland County.
Twenty-nine of the 46 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Cass County, North Dakota. As of Friday, Cass County has had 181 total positive cases and 2,803 conducted COVID-19 tests.
The additional 16 new coronavirus cases include nine in Grand Forks County, three in Burleigh County, two in Dunn County and one each in Stark and Williams counties.
More than 2,800 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Cass County, NDDoH reported. Nearly 1,600 tests have been conducted in Burleigh County, which has had 57 total cases as of Friday. More than 1,100 tests have been conducted in Ward County, which has had 20 total cases as of Friday. More than 1,000 tests have been conducted in Grand Forks County, which has had 32 total cases as of Friday.
NDDoH released further information:
North Dakota Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Results listed are from the previous day.
Please note that due to the increase in positive cases in ND we will be following suit with other states and, instead of providing individual test results (gender/age/county/exposure), will be adding additional helpful information on our website soon. The daily BY THE NUMBERS and DEATHS will still be sent daily at 11am along with any updates to the website.
As always, thank you for your important role in educating the public on COVID-19. We appreciate you.
POSITIVE TEST RESULTS
· Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County, community spread
· Female age 0-9 from Burleigh County, household contact
· Man in his 40s from Burleigh County, community spread
· Man in his 50s from Cass County, household contact
· Man in his 40s from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 30s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, close contact
· Man in his 80s from Cass County, community spread
· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, community spread
· Man in his 80s from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 80s from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 70s from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 80s from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 80s from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 80s from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 60s from Cass County, close contact
· Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread
· Woman in her 90s from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 90s from Cass County, close contact
· Man in his 90s from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 30s from Cass County, community spread
· Man in his 50s from Cass County, household contact
· Man in his 40s from Cass County, community spread
· Man in his 40s from Cass County, community spread
· Man in his 50s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact
· Man in his 40s from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact
· Man in his 70s from Cass County, community spread
· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, household contact
· Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact
· Man in his 30s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 30s from Dunn County, household contact
· Man in his 30s from Dunn County, community spread
· Man in his 50s from Grand Forks County, under investigation
· Male age 10-19 from Grand Forks County, under investigation
· Man in his 60s from Grand Forks County, under investigation
· Woman in her 50s from Grand Forks County, under investigation
· Woman in her 70s from Grand Forks County, under investigation
· Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County, under investigation
· Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County, community spread
· Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County, under investigation
· Man in his 20s from Grand Forks County, under investigation
· Woman in her 20s from Richland County, close contact
· Man in his 30s from Stark County, community spread
· Man in his 30s from Williams County, close contact
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Household Contact, Under Investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
12,342 – Total Tested (+638 individuals from yesterday)
11,903 – Negative (+592 individuals from yesterday)
439 – Positive (+46 individuals from yesterday)
47 – Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
16 – Currently Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
172 – Recovered (+9 individuals from yesterday)
9 – Death (+0 individual from yesterday)
For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
