Breckenridge Fire Department collected a total of 176 face mask donations over the weekend for a Minnesota statewide drive to collect gear in the battle against COVID-19 for local nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
“We are so grateful for the support that the community has given us. With their help, we are able to issue our residents’ cloth masks for added infection control protection when leaving their rooms. We are also able to issue our staff multiple cloth masks, which helps our commitment of ensuring robust infection control processes take place,” CHI St. Francis Health Director of Nursing Long Term Care Becky Tessin-Wika said.
The fire department donated 66 of the collected cloth masks to CHI St. Francis Health’s nursing care center. In addition to the drive’s donations, the healthcare center has received donations of cloth masks from individuals in the community and outlying areas.
Twin Town Villa Assisted Living Community also received cloth face masks for its residents and staff.
“We are very grateful, so grateful. I expected nothing but this from the community and it is very helpful. We feel supported by the community,” Executive Director Mary Wolfgram said.
Although wearing masks in Minnesota isn’t required, health officials have advocated for homemade masks, saying they can help protect those around you and slow the spread of COVID-19.
“(The) CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain especially in areas of significant community-based transmission. The generosity and community support has been overwhelming and for that we are grateful. We have been able to provide cloth masks to all our patients and staff,” St. Francis Vice President of Patient Care Services Terry Anderson said.
The donations came after Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan launched a statewide homemade face mask drive to encourage people to create masks for donations to elderly care living facility employees and residents.
All 775 of Minnesota’s fire departments participated to collect homemade cloth masks on Saturday, April 25.
