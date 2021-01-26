First U.S. confirmed case of Brazil COVID-19 variant found in MN resident

The first U.S. confirmed case of a COVID-19 variant that originated in Brazil was found in a Minnesota resident who recently traveled to the country, the Minnesota Department of Health reported. The resident lives in the Twin Cities metro area.
Like the UK variant, the Brazil P.1 variant is thought to be more contagious, but it is not yet known if it is more severe, MDH stated.
The variant was discovered by the MDH Public Health Laboratory through the variant surveillance program. Each week, the program randomly collects dozens of samples from various testing sites and conducts genome sequencing to determine what variants of the virus are present in the state.
“We’re thankful that our testing program helped us find this case, and we thank all Minnesotans who seek out testing when they feel sick or otherwise have reason to get a test,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said.
The surveillance program found two more cases of the UK variant last week, also in Twin Cities metro area residents. Both residents reported recently traveling to California. There have been eight UK variant cases detected in the state to date.
