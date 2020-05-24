Fifty-four new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Sunday, May 24. As of Sunday morning, the state is at 53 deaths, 869 active cases (including 11 in Richland County, North Dakota), 1,496 recoveries and 2,418 total cases to date.
Five new individuals in Richland County have been reported as having COVID-19. The number of local cases is at 20 and the number of local recoveries remains at nine, the North Dakota Department of Health reported. As of Sunday, Richland County has completed 994 COVID-19 tests.
One new death directly caused by or related to COVID-19 was reported Sunday. The individual was a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions from Cass County, North Dakota, NDDoH reported.
Of North Dakota's 53 total COVID-19 deaths, 39 are considered due to COVID-19, seven were not primarily caused by COVID-19 and seven cases have pending death records.
Sunday's totals include 42 new COVID-19 cases in Cass County; two each in Burleigh, Grand Forks and Walsh counties; and one in Traill County.
