Five new COVID-19 cases Saturday in Richland County

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 26 active COVID-19 cases Saturday, Oct. 10. Five new cases, three recoveries and no deaths were confirmed Saturday, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 284 cases. To date, there have been 255 local recoveries and three deaths.
For the third consecutive day, North Dakota set a new record for active COVID-19 cases. A total of 4,169 were confirmed Saturday. The new COVID-19 cases confirmed Saturday, 593 total, is down from the record 651 confirmed Friday, Oct. 9. North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases is up from the 3,934 confirmed Friday.
Fifteen deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday, bringing North Dakota to 336 total deaths since the pandemic began. The individuals include five from Burleigh County, two each from Morton, Stark and Ward counties and one each from Benson, Hettinger, McHenry and Mountrail counties.
All of the deceased were age 70 or older, with two individuals age 100 or older. They all had underlying health conditions, the North Dakota Department of Health confirmed. Nine of the deceased were women, followed by six men.
Most of North Dakota’s 336 deaths from or related to COVID-19, 212 to date, have been among individuals age 80 or older. The majority of the state’s active COVID-19 cases, 804 total, are among ages 20-29.
Most of Richland County’s active COVID-19 cases, 10 total, are among ages 50-59 and 60-69. Both age groups have five active cases each. Coming in second are the 30-39 and 70-79 age groups, each with four active cases. They’re followed by the 20-29 age group, with three active cases; 40-49, with two active cases; and 12-14, 15-19 and 80 or older, each with one active case.
Fifty-two of North Dakota’s counties have at least one active COVID-19 case, with Slope County having no confirmed cases Saturday. Forty-three counties have newly confirmed cases. The largest amount of new cases, 109 total, was confirmed in Cass County.
Richard County, as of Saturday, remains tied at No. 28 on the list of North Dakota counties with active COVID-19 cases. Richland County is tied with Barnes and Golden Valley counties, which also have 26 confirmed active COVID-19 cases.
Cass County leads in terms of active cases, with 782 confirmed Saturday. Coming in at No. 2 is Burleigh County, with 663 active cases.
As of Saturday, nearly 32.80 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19. Nearly 22.60 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
