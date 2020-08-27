Five new COVID-19 cases Thursday in Richland County

Richland County, North Dakota, has 12 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, Aug. 27. Five new cases were reported Thursday by the North Dakota Department of Health.
To date, Richland County has had 129 total COVID-19 cases, 116 recoveries and one death. On Wednesday, Aug. 26, the county recorded seven active COVID-19 cases. The latest number of tested unique individuals is 2,779 total (six new), or 17.11 percent of the county’s population of 16,239 individuals.
Richland County’s 12 active local cases includes four in the 20-29 age group (two new), three in the 40-49 age group (one new), two in the 30-39 age group (one new) and one each in the 12-14, 15-19 and 50-59 age groups, with the latter individual being a new case.
Thursday was another record-setting day for North Dakota’s new COVID-19 cases (+337) and active cases, 1,995 total. The previous single-day record for new cases was on Saturday, Aug. 22, when 262 new cases were confirmed. The previous record for total active cases was Wednesday, when 1,784 active cases were confirmed.
The 337 new cases statewide included 76 in Grand Forks County, 54 in Stark County, 44 in Burleigh County, 37 in Cass County, 25 in Morton County, 22 in Williams County, 21 in Ward County and 13 in Barnes County.
One new death was reported Thursday. The individual was a man in his 40s from Burleigh County. He had no underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported. To date, 139 individuals in North Dakota have died from or related to COVID-19.
As of Thursday, North Dakota has had 10,800 positive COVID-19 cases, 8,666 recoveries (121 new) and 139 deaths.
While 48 out of 53 North Dakota counties have an active COVID-19 case, 26 of those counties each have less than 10 active cases.
Grand Forks County, which has 442 active cases, currently tops the list of the 22 North Dakota counties with the most active COVID-19 cases. Following Grand Forks County are Burleigh County (418 active cases), Cass County (192 active cases), Stark County (190 active cases) and Ward County (160 active cases).
The top 10 is completed by Morton County (115 active cases), Williams County (77 active cases), McLean County (42 active cases), Benson County (38 active cases) and Barnes and Ramsey counties (29 active cases each).
Sioux County, with 22 active cases, is currently No. 12. It’s followed by Stutsman and Walsh counties, tied at No. 13 with 21 active cases each. McKenzie County, with 20 active cases, is at No. 15, followed by Dunn County (15 active cases) at No. 16 and Golden Valley (14 active cases) at No. 17.
Richland County, as of Thursday, is No. 20 on the list of the North Dakota counties with the most active COVID-19 cases. Mountrail and Rolette counties, with 13 active cases each, are tied for No. 18. Dickey and Eddy counties, with 10 active cases each, are tied for No. 21.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
