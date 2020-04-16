Twin Towns Area food producers, members of the global food chain, are following industry-wide practices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Companies like Cargill, Corteva Agriscience and Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative announced their response plans at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak. Nearly a month later, public attention is focusing on responsibility and safety in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Nearly 600 employees of the Smithfield Foods, Inc. pork processing plant have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported Thursday, April 16. An additional 135 confirmed cases are tied directly to the plant, which was closed indefinitely beginning Sunday, April 12.
“We’re working closely with the plan to make sure it’s an environment that’s safe for employees,” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said.
A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected within the coming days. CDC staff, who toured the plant Thursday, are reportedly assessing conditions and developing an action plan needed for a safe reopening.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, according to a Thursday statement from his department, understands that it is critical to both maintain the country’s food supply chain and ensure the safety of employees and food inspectors.
“As a food producer, our facility remains open and operational,” Minn-Dak states on its website. “Our products are essential and ensure that many industries listed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security remain operational.
The cooperative’s practices follow the Coronavirus Guidance for America, issued on March 16, 2020. According to the guidance, anyone working in a critical infrastructure industry as defined by the Department of Homeland Security has a special responsibility to maintain his or her normal work schedule.
Minn-Dak has taken preventative measures including the locking and monitoring of main entrance doors, asking visitors to make appointments before coming to the facility and requiring visitors to check in at the guard house for further instructions.
“The health and welfare of our shareholders/growers, employees and others is our top concern. We meet on a daily basis to monitor the situation, will adjust the current preventive measures as appropriate and necessary and will continue to follow best practices as recommended by the CDC,” Minn-Dak stated.
Corteva Agriscience said it has engaged crisis management teams at the national, regional and global levels. The company has also taken methods including suspending all international travel and restricting all other travel to the most critical, screening contractors and visitors and instituting self-quarantine for employees with symptoms or any possible exposure.
“The health and well-being of our employees is paramount and our actions, which are guided by the latest, most reliable medical science, reflect that,” said Dr. Paul Gannon, MD, Corteva’s chief medical officer.
Cargill, meanwhile, announced a $35 million commitment to COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts through global and regional partnerships, product donations and employee personal giving.
“(We are) working around the clock with farmers and our customers — the nation’s food retailers, service providers and restaurant chains — to feed the world safely and responsibly during this unprecedented time,” said Mike Wagner, managing director of Cargill North America. “Fortunately, disruption in our global supply chain has been limited, as our hard-working employees continue to operate safely in our facilities.”
Cargill’s response is focused in four areas: health and safety, agriculture community support, food security and nutrition and food industry support. The company’s operations includes its corn milling facility in Wahpeton.
“Our commitment to doing the right thing, putting people first and reaching higher will continue to guide every decision we make,” Cargill stated. “We are prioritizing our employees’ health and well-being, as they are essential in delivering the food we all need to stay healthy and nourished.”
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
