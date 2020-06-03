Four currently active COVID-19 cases in Richland County

Richland County, North Dakota, has a reported four active COVID-19 cases as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3.
The county has had 22 COVID-19 cases to date, the North Dakota Department of Health reported. In addition to the 18 recoveries, there have been 1,378 completed COVID-19 tests to date. No new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Wednesday.
Complete results are still pending from a mass COVID-19 testing event held Monday, June 1 in Wahpeton. A total of 216 tests were given from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Wahpeton High School parking lot.
The Wahpeton event was held as North Dakota continues to implement its Smart Restart program to allow the reopening of businesses and facilities statewide.
“Despite our ongoing challenges, I remain optimistic that North Dakotans will draw upon our state’s deeply engrained values of personal responsibility, common sense and caring for our fellow residents,” Gov. Doug Burgum previously stated. “We will move forward as one North Dakota — in liberty and union, now and forever, one and inseparable — and emerge stronger than ever.”
One new death directly caused by or related to COVID-19 was reported Wednesday, NDDoH reported. A man in his 70s with underlying health conditions from Cass County, North Dakota, has died.
Wednesday’s totals include 21 new cases in Cass County; five new cases in Stutsman County; two new cases in Burleigh and Ransom counties and one new case each in Grand Forks, Walsh and Ward counties.
Cass County, as of Wednesday, accounts for 55 of North Dakota’s 66 total COVID-19 deaths to date. The remaining deceased, according to NDDoH, include three individuals from Grand Forks County; two individuals from Morton and Stark counties; and one individual each from Emmons, McHenry, Ramsey and Ward counties.
Of the 66 deaths to date, 51 are considered due to COVID-19 and eight are considered not primarily caused by COVID-19. Seven individuals have pending death records. There are three individuals who had COVID-19 listed as the cause of death on their records without testing positively for the disease.
“These individuals are presumed positive by the health care provider based on symptoms and/or exposure,” NDDoH reported.
More than 40 North Dakota individuals age 80 and older have died from COVID-19 to date.
As of Wednesday, more than 101,325 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Dakota. More than 74,500 individuals have been tested.
The majority of North Dakota’s COVID-19 cases to date, 582 total, have been diagnosed in individuals between ages 30-39. Of that number, 509 individuals have been confirmed recovered. There have been no deaths in that age group.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
