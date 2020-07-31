The North Dakota Department of Health confirmed Friday, July 31 four new COVID-19 cases in Richland County, North Dakota.
Richland County, according to NDDoH, has had 68 recoveries from COVID-19, 87 total confirmed cases and 2,311 tested individuals to date. The number of tested individuals is up 37 from Thursday, July 30.
North Dakota’s number of active COVID-19 cases Friday was at 1,077 total, up 60 from the 1,017 total Thursday. Friday marks the third consecutive day where North Dakota did not set a new record for its number of active COVID-19 cases. A high of 1,084 cases was reached Tuesday, July 28.
The state has had 103 deaths from or related to COVID-19, NDDoH reported. There have been 5,289 recoveries and 6,649 positive cases to date.
One-hundred-sixty-eight new COVID-19 cases, a new single-day record, were confirmed Friday. The previous record, 160 new cases, was reached on Wednesday, July 22.
Friday’s total included 38 new cases in Burleigh County, 25 new cases in Cass County, 16 new cases in Stark County and 10 new cases in Grand Forks County.
There have been 108 recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed in North Dakota since Thursday, up from the 94 recoveries confirmed Thursday.
More than 310,230 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Dakota as of Friday, an increase of nearly 5,300 from Thursday. More than 153,960 unique individuals have been tested, an increase of more than 2,100, NDDoH reported.
Forty-seven individuals statewide are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of eight from Thursday. To date, 364 individuals have been hospitalized, an increase of eight from Thursday.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
