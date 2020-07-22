Four new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Richland County

Following days of single to no new COVID-19 cases, Richland County, North Dakota, reported four new cases Wednesday, July 22.
The county has had 57 COVID-19 cases to date, with 50 recoveries and 2,152 tested individuals as of Wednesday. That’s according to information from the North Dakota Department of Health.
Wednesday marked the eighth time in 11 days North Dakota set a new record for its number of active COVID-19 cases. The state was at 864 active cases Wednesday, up from the 794 active cases recorded Tuesday, July 21.
One-hundred-sixty new COVID-19 cases, another new record, were confirmed Wednesday. On Tuesday, 82 new cases were confirmed. NDDoH has reported 96 deaths from or related to COVID-19, 4,407 recoveries and 5,367 positive cases to date.
Wednesday’s total included 42 new cases in Cass County; 39 new cases in Burleigh County; 12 new cases in Morton County; 11 new cases in Williams County; eight new cases in Stutsman County; six new cases in Grand Forks County; five new cases each in Benson and Ward counties; four new cases each in Mountrail and Richland counties; three new cases in Burke County; two new cases each in Bowman, McKenzie, McLean, Stark and Walsh counties; and one new case each in Barnes, Cavalier, Eddy, Emmons, Kidder, Mercer, Oliver, Ransom, Sargent, Sioux and Wells counties.
Two new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday. The individuals are a man in his 70s from Burleigh County, North Dakota, and a woman in her 90s from Cass County, North Dakota. Both had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
There have been 88 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Tuesday, down from the 100 recorded Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, there are:
• 29 active cases among ages 0-9, with 230 recoveries out of 259 cases to date
• 87 active cases among ages 10-19, with 377 recoveries out of 464 cases to date
• 273 active cases among ages 20-29, with 1,119 recoveries out of 1,392 cases to date
• 144 active cases among ages 30-39, with one death and 905 recoveries out of 1,050 cases to date
• 107 active cases among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 621 recoveries out of 732 cases to date
• 102 active cases among ages 50-59, with three deaths and 483 recoveries out of 588 cases to date
• 73 active cases among ages 60-69, with nine deaths and 328 recoveries out of 410 cases to date
• 33 active cases among ages 70-79, with 19 deaths and 149 recoveries out of 201 cases to date
• 16 active cases among ages 80 and older, with 60 deaths and 195 recoveries out of 271 cases to date
In addition to the 96 individuals confirmed to have died from or related to COVID-19, there are four individuals who did not test positively for the disease, but are presumed to have died from it. None of the four are believed to have been from Richland County.
More than 270,940 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Dakota as of Wednesday, an increase of nearly 4,260 from Tuesday. Nearly 139,270 individuals have been tested, an increase of nearly 1,975, NDDoH reported.
Fifty-two individuals statewide are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of six from Tuesday. To date, 317 individuals have been hospitalized, an increase of eight from Tuesday.
North Dakota’s 96 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 75 individuals from Cass County, four from Grand Forks County; three each from Stark and Morton counties; two from Burleigh and Stutsman counties; and one each from Benson, Emmons, McHenry, Mountrail, Ramsey, Ward and Williams counties.
The state’s 864 active cases on Wednesday included 174 in Burleigh County, 161 in Cass County, 102 in Grand Forks County, 88 in Williams County and 52 in Morton County. The five counties accounted for 577 of the active cases.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
