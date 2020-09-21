Fourth consecutive record-breaker for ND’s active COVID cases

North Dakota set a new record for active COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day Monday, Sept. 21. The state health department confirmed 3,210 active cases, including 287 new cases and one death from or related to COVID-19.
The deceased was a man in his 80s from Rolette County. He had underlying health conditions, the North Dakota Department of Health reported.
Richland County, North Dakota, has 35 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday. One new case was confirmed by NDDoH.
As of Monday, Richland County has had 209 total COVID-19 cases, 173 recoveries (five new, including one on Sunday) and one death. NDDoH confirmed that 22 new local COVID-19 tests, with 14 unique individuals receiving their first tests, were processed Sunday, Sept. 20. Nearly 20 percent of Richland County’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
Richland County’s 35 active COVID-19 cases includes 10 in the 15-19 age group, eight in the 20-29 age group, four in the 60-69 age group, three each in the 30-39, 40-49 and 50-59 age groups and two each in the 0-5 and 70-79 age groups.
North Dakota’s 287 new COVID-19 cases included 46 in Cass County, 42 in Grand Forks County, 41 in Burleigh County, 25 in Williams County and 17 in Stark County. NDDoH’s report indicated new cases in 35 out of 53 counties.
As of Monday, North Dakota has 18,244 total positive COVID-19 cases, 14,841 recoveries (283 new, including 176 on Sunday) and 193 deaths, NDDoH confirmed. More than 29 percent of the state’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
A total of 3,336 COVID-19 tests were processed statewide Sunday, while 585,970 tests have been processed since the coronavirus pandemic began. Eighty-seven individuals are hospitalized related to COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of six from Sunday.
North Dakota’s 3,210 active COVID-19 cases Monday included 734 individuals between ages 20-29, 416 between ages 30-39 and 407 between ages 15-19.
While 50 of the state’s 53 counties reported at least one active COVID-19 case Monday, 19 of the 50 each reported 10 or fewer active cases. Richland County, as of Monday, dropped one slot to tie with Mountrail County, North Dakota, at No. 15 on the list of 31 counties with the most active cases. NDDoH confirmed both counties had 35 active COVID-19 cases Monday.
North Dakota’s top five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Monday include Burleigh County, 611 cases; Cass County, 528; Stark County, 320; Grand Forks County, 263; and Morton County, 251.
The top 10 is completed by Williams County, 203 active cases; Ward County, 201; Emmons County, 85; Stutsman County, 83; and Benson County, 63.
Mountrail and Richland counties are behind McLean County (No. 11, 48 active cases), Barnes County (No. 12, 43 active cases), Mercer County (No. 13, 42 active cases) and McKenzie County (No. 14, 41 active cases). Coming in at No. 17 is Sargent County, North Dakota, with 26 active COVID-19 cases Monday.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
