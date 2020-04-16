Fourth COVID-19 case confirmed in Richland County

Twenty-eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday, April 16 in North Dakota. As of Thursday morning, North Dakota has 393 total positive cases.
A fourth coronavirus case in Richland County, North Dakota was confirmed. The individual is a man in his 50s who contracted COVID-19 through community spread, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) reported.
Seventeen of the 28 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Cass County, North Dakota. In addition to the one Richland County case, there are three new cases each in Grand Forks and Stark counties, two in Burleigh County and one each in Dunn and Mckenzie counties, North Dakota.
NDDoH released further information:
North Dakota Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Results listed are from the previous day.
POSITIVE TEST RESULTS
• Man in his 40s from Burleigh County, household contact
• Man in his 50s from Burleigh County, under investigation
• Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread
• Man in his 40s from Cass County, close contact
• Man in his 40s from Cass County, under investigation
• Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact
• Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread
• Woman in her 20s from Cass County, community spread
• Man in his 60s from Cass County, household contact
• Woman in her 30s from Cass County, community spread
• Woman in her 40s from Cass County, community spread
• Male age 0-9 from Cass County, close contact
• Man in his 20s from Cass County, household contact
• Woman in her 40s from Cass County, community spread
• Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact
• Man in his 40s from Cass County, close contact
• Man in his 20s from Cass County, close contact
• Man in his 30s from Cass County, under investigation
• Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread
• Woman in her 40s from Dunn County, community spread
• Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County, under investigation
• Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County, under investigation
• Man in his 20s from Grand Forks County, under investigation
• Man in his 40s from McKenzie County, under investigation
• Man in his 50s from Richland County, community spread
• Man in his 30s from Stark County, household contact
• Woman in her 50s from Stark County, household contact
• Woman in her 30s from Stark County, household contact
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Household Contact, Under Investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
11,704 – Total Tested (+387 individuals from yesterday)
11,311 – Negative (+359 individuals from yesterday)
393 – Positive (+28 individuals from yesterday)
45 – Hospitalized (+1 individual from yesterday)
14 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individual from yesterday)
163 – Recovered (+21 individuals from yesterday)
9 – Death (+0 individual from yesterday)
For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
