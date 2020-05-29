Fri: 10 active COVID-19 cases in Richland County

Forty new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Friday, May 29. As of Friday morning, the state is at 59 deaths, 579 active cases (including 10 in Richland County, North Dakota), 1,882 recoveries and 2,520 total cases to date.
One new individual in Richland County has been reported by the North Dakota Department of Health as having COVID-19. As of Friday, the county has 21 COVID-19 cases, 11 recoveries and 1,054 completed tests to date.
Richland County is preparing for its first mass testing event for COVID-19, Daily News previously reported.
The free, public, drive through event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, June 1 at the Wahpeton High School parking lot, 1021 11th St. N. in Wahpeton. While 2 p.m. is when the event is scheduled to end, it could conclude sooner if all test kits are gone.
“The event is open to the community. You do not have to be a Richland County resident,” Public Health Administrator Michelle Eberhardt said Thursday, May 28.
The Richland County Health Department is hosting the mass testing event with emergency management, the North Dakota National Guard and local community partners.
Anyone interested in being tested for COVID-19 has the option of pre-registering at https://testreg.nd.gov.
Pre-registration involves use of a screening tool to share symptoms. Each person is encouraged to complete the online assessment, however it is not mandatory.
“If you fill it out and don’t get a confirmation code, you can still come,” Eberhardt said. “Pre-registering does not guarantee a test.”
Registration forms will also be available at the testing event. The event is subject to change based on testing capabilities with the North Dakota Department of Health lab.
For more information, call Richland County Public Health at 701-642-7735.
Two new deaths directly caused by or related to COVID-19 was reported Friday. The individuals was both from Cass County, North Dakota, NDDoH reported. One was a woman in her 90s. The other was a man in his 70s. Both had underlying health conditions.
Friday’s totals include 30 new COVID-19 cases in Cass County; four new cases in Stutsman County; three new cases in Grand Forks County; and one new case each in Burleigh and Rolette counties.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
