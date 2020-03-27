Friday morning: 7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in ND
COVID-19 Positive Test Results for March 27, 2020     A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 26 at 3 p.m. - March 27 at 9 a.m. 

·        Woman in her 60s from Cass County, under investigation  

·        Man in his 60s from Cass County, under investigation  

·        Woman in her 30s from Burleigh County, close contact  

·        Man in his 40s from Stark County, under investigation 

·        Man in his 50s from Morton County, under investigation  

·        Female in her 60s from Morton County, under investigation  

·        Female in her 50s from Morton County, under investigation  

  

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation 

  BY THE NUMBERS 

2492 - Total Tested (+231 individuals from yesterday) 

2427 - Negative (+224 individuals from yesterday) 

65 – Positive (+7 individuals from yesterday) 

13 – Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday) 

15 – Recovered  

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

