Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so it is not a representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19. Number of positive cases is the cases that were tested and returned positive. All data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.

Updated March 27, 2020:

Total positive: 398

Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 180  

Total approximate number of completed tests: 14,003

Approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 6,929

Approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 7,074  

Deaths: 4

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 51

Hospitalized as of today: 34

Numbers are cumulative since Jan. 20, 2020.

Number of Positive Results by County

County of residence is confirmed during the case interview. At the time of this posting not all interviews have been completed. The data on this map may not equal the total number of reported positive cases.

Anoka - 10

Beltrami - 1

Benton - 1

Big Stone - 1

Blue Earth - 7

Carver - 8

Cass - 1

Chisago - 2

Clay - 4

Dakota - 28

Dodge - 5

Fairbault - 1

Fillmore - 3

Goodhue - 2

Hennepin - 141

Jackson - 1

Kandiyohi - 1

Lac qui Parle - 1

Le Sueur - 10

Lincoln - 1

Mahnomen - 1

Martin - 18

Mower - 10

Nicollet - 3

Olmsted - 34

Ramsey - 34

Renville - 1

Rice - 2

Scott - 7

Sherburne - 3

Sibley - 1

St. Louis - 5

Stearns - 5

Steele - 5

Wabasha- 4

Waseca - 3

Washington - 22

Wilkin - 1

Winona - 4

Wright - 5

 

