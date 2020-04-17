As of Friday, April 17, Wilkin County remains at five active cases and two COVID-19 related deaths. Otter Tail remains at four cases and zero deaths. Clay County has a total of 44 cases and two COVID-19 related death.
Minnesota has a total of 2,071 positive cases with 1,066 no longer needing isolation and 111 total deaths, up seventeen deaths from Thursday. As of Friday there are 223 patients needing hospitalization and 106 requiring intensive critical care. Of those confirmed, 51 percent are female and 49 percent male.
County, Cases, Deaths
Aitkin 1, 0
Anoka 83, 1
Becker 1, 0
Beltrami 5, 0
Benton 4, 0
Big Stone 1, 0
Blue Earth 23, 0
Brown 7, 1
Carlton 32, 0
Carver 14, 0
Cass 4, 0
Chisago 7, 1
Clay 44, 2
Clearwater 3, 0
Cottonwood 6, 0
Crow Wing 17, 0
Dakota 110, 5
Dodge 17, 0
Douglas 1, 0
Faribault 4, 0
Fillmore 10, 0
Freeborn 28, 0
Goodhue 18, 0
Hennepin 806, 61
Houston 1, 0
Isanti 4, 0
Itasca 2, 0
Jackson 1, 0
Kandiyohi 2, 0
Koochiching 1, 0
Lac qui Parle 1, 0
Le Sueur 22, 0
Lincoln 2, 0
Lyon 6, 0
Mahnomen 1, 0
Martin 39, 4
McLeod 2, 0
Meeker 3, 0
Mille Lacs 1,0
Mower 25, 0
Murray 2, 0
Nicollet 7, 2
Nobles 12, 0
Norman 2, 0
Olmsted 174, 2
Otter Tail 4, 0
Pine 9, 0
Pipestone 1, 0
Polk 2, 0
Ramsey 178, 9
Red Lake 1, 0
Redwood 1, 0
Renville 3, 0
Rice 6, 1
Rock 3, 0
Roseau 1, 0
Scott 23, 1
Sherburne 12, 0
Sibley 1, 0
St. Louis 45, 7
Stearns 14, 0
Steele 9, 0
Swift 1, 0
Todd 2, 0
Traverse 2, 0
Wabasha 8, 0
Waseca 3, 0
Washington 92, 3
Watonwan 4, 0
Wilkin 7, 2
Winona 56, 8
Wright 23, 1
Yellow Medicine 3, 0
