Friday update: Wilkin County now has 2 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Situation Update for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Data is for cases that were tested and returned positive. Numbers are cumulative since Jan. 20, 2020. All data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.
Not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.
Wilkin County now has two confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Updated April 3, 2020
Updated daily at 11 a.m., with data current as of 4 p.m. the previous day.
Testing
Total approximate number of completed tests: 24,227
Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 8,682
Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 15,545
Minnesota Case Information
Total positive: 789
Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 410
Hospitalization
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 156
Hospitalized as of today: 86
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 40
Cases by County of Residence
County of residence is confirmed during the case interview. At the time of this posting not all interviews have been completed. The data on this map may not equal the total number of reported positive cases.
County Cases
Anoka - 34
Beltrami - 4
Benton - 1
Big Stone - 1
Blue Earth - 10
Brown - 2
Carlton - 5
Carver - 10
Cass - 1
Chisago - 4
Clay - 8
Clearwater - 2
Cottonwood5
Crow Wing - 3
Dakota - 54
Dodge - 10
Douglas - 1
Faribault - 3
Fillmore9
Freeborn7
Goodhue - 5
Hennepin - 242
Isanti - 2
Itasca - 2
Jackson - 1
Kandiyohi - 2
Koochiching - 1
Lac qui Parle - 1
Le Sueur - 19
Lincoln - 1
Lyon - 3
Mahnomen - 1
Martin - 32
Meeker - 1
Mower - 15
Nicollet - 3
Olmsted - 76
Otter Tail - 1
Ramsey - 71
Renville - 2
Rice - 3
Scott - 11
Sherburne - 8
Sibley - 1
St. Louis - 13
Stearns - 5
Steele - 6
Traverse - 2
Wabasha - 6
Waseca - 3
Washington - 51
Watonwan - 3
Wilkin - 2
Winona - 11
Wright - 7
Yellow Medicine - 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.