Friday update: Wilkin County now has 2 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Wilkin County now has two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Situation Update for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Data is for cases that were tested and returned positive. Numbers are cumulative since Jan. 20, 2020. All data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.

Not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.

Updated April 3, 2020 

Updated daily at 11 a.m., with data current as of 4 p.m. the previous day.

Testing

Total approximate number of completed tests: 24,227

Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 8,682

Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 15,545

Minnesota Case Information

Total positive: 789

Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 410

Hospitalization

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 156

Hospitalized as of today: 86

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 40

Cases by County of Residence

County of residence is confirmed during the case interview. At the time of this posting not all interviews have been completed. The data on this map may not equal the total number of reported positive cases.

County Cases

Anoka - 34

Beltrami - 4

Benton - 1

Big Stone - 1

Blue Earth - 10

Brown - 2

Carlton - 5

Carver - 10

Cass - 1

Chisago - 4

Clay - 8

Clearwater - 2

Cottonwood5

Crow Wing - 3

Dakota - 54

Dodge - 10

Douglas - 1

Faribault - 3

Fillmore9

Freeborn7

Goodhue - 5

Hennepin - 242

Isanti - 2

Itasca - 2

Jackson - 1

Kandiyohi - 2

Koochiching - 1

Lac qui Parle - 1

Le Sueur - 19

Lincoln - 1

Lyon - 3

Mahnomen - 1

Martin - 32

Meeker - 1

Mower - 15

Nicollet - 3

Olmsted - 76

Otter Tail - 1

Ramsey - 71

Renville - 2

Rice - 3

Scott - 11

Sherburne - 8

Sibley - 1

St. Louis - 13

Stearns - 5

Steele - 6

Traverse - 2

Wabasha - 6

Waseca - 3

Washington - 51

Watonwan - 3

Wilkin - 2

Winona - 11

Wright - 7

Yellow Medicine - 1

