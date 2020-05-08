As of Friday, May 8, Wilkin County remains at 11 cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail County, there are 21 cases and no deaths, in Clay County, there are 229 cases and 15 deaths and Traverse County has three cases and no deaths.
Minnesota has a total of 10,088 positive cases, 1,270 of those being health care workers, with 5,697 no longer needing to be isolated. The state has seen 534 deaths, 434 cases resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
There are currently 473 patient hospitalizations and 198 in critical care. Total cases requiring hospitalization to date: 1,549.
Minnesota has tested approximately 101,270 people for the virus. Of those tests, the Minnesota Department of Health lab has completed approximately 14,397 tests and there have been approximately 86,873 from external labs.
County, cases, deaths
Aitkin 2 0
Anoka 477 27
Becker 22 0
Beltrami 6 0
Benton 76 2
Big Stone 2 0
Blue Earth 55 0
Brown 9 1
Carlton 64 0
Carver 69 0
Cass 7 0
Chippewa 5 0
Chisago 18 1
Clay 229 15
Clearwater 2 0
Cottonwood 43 0
Crow Wing 24 1
Dakota 364 12
Dodge 24 0
Douglas 15 0
Faribault 7 0
Fillmore 12 1
Freeborn 41 0
Goodhue 25 0
Grant 2 0
Hennepin 3,153 362
Houston 2 0
Isanti 7 0
Itasca 24 0
Jackson 29 0
Kanabec 5 0
Kandiyohi 261 1
Kittson 1 0
Koochiching 1 0
Lac qui Parle 2 0
Lake 1 0
Le Sueur 28 0
Lincoln 3 0
Lyon 16 0
Mahnomen 2 1
Marshall 8 0
Martin 111 4
McLeod 8 0
Meeker 20 0
Mille Lacs 6 1
Morrison 12 0
Mower 37 0
Murray 26 0
Nicollet 18 2
Nobles 1,177 2
Norman 9 0
Olmsted 351 9
Otter Tail 21 0
Pennington 1 0
Pine 61 0
Pipestone 6 0
Polk 45 0
Pope 5 0
Ramsey 800 42
Red Lake 1 0
Redwood 3 0
Renville 6 0
Rice 81 1
Rock 19 0
Roseau 1 0
Scott 121 1
Sherburne 95 1
Sibley 3 0
St. Louis 90 12
Stearns 1,274 4
Steele 45 0
Stevens 1 0
Swift 3 0
Todd 29 0
Traverse 3 0
Wabasha 13 0
Wadena 4 0
Waseca 13 0
Washington 211 12
Watonwan 19 0
Wilkin 11 3
Winona 68 15
Wright 83 1
Yellow Medicine 3 0
Unknown/missing 31 0
