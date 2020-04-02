BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum announced Thursday that monetary donations and donations of personal protective equipment are being accepted to aid in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know that many of you are looking for ways to help your fellow North Dakotans during this crisis,” Burgum said. “The best way is to donate directly to a trusted, local organization that is providing services in your community – for example, your local senior citizens center, food pantry or hospital. However, if they are unable to accept donations, or if you prefer, you can also contribute to the North Dakota COVID-19 Community and Nonprofit Response Fund at the North Dakota Community Foundation.”
The North Dakota COVID-19 Community and Nonprofit Response Fund was established last week with a lead gift of $50,000 from the North Dakota Community Foundation. Those who wish to contribute can give online by following the link for monetary donations at NDresponse.gov or go directly to www.ndcf.net. Checks may be mailed to: North Dakota COVID-19 Fund, P.O. Box 387, Bismarck ND 58502.
The North Dakota Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was established in 1976 to provide a way for North Dakotans to help each other and provide resources for future generations. The foundation has managed private donations for past disasters in North Dakota, including devastating floods of 1997 in Grand Forks and 2011 in Minot.
Kevin Dvorak, president and CEO of the North Dakota Community Foundation, said 100% of the donor’s gift will go to the COVID-19 response effort. The North Dakota Community Foundation will take no expenses from the gifts.
“We are already in the process of receiving grant requests from all across North Dakota from nonprofit organizations who are helping in this event. The need is great,” Dvorak said, adding the first grants from the fund will be made by mid-April.
Any nonprofit organization, government entity or volunteer group may apply for the fund at www.ndcf.net. Assistance to individuals may be provided through our nonprofit partners, but individuals are not eligible to apply directly from this fund.
Burgum noted that donations of personal protective equipment also are being accepted to ensure health care workers and first responders are protected as they respond to COVID-19 within North Dakota communities. Supplies can be dropped off at the North Dakota Department of Transportation’s district locations in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Valley City and Williston. Drop-off times are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Donated goods will be consolidated in Bismarck and managed by volunteer organizations and distributed in coordination with the North Dakota Department of Health. All donated items should be unused, in their original packaging, and commercially produced. No homemade medical supplies will be accepted.
Items that can be donated include N-95 masks, surgical masks, isolation gowns, face shields, hand sanitizer and alcohol wipes, and thermometers. A full list of the items that can be donated, as well as the addresses of the drop-off locations, can be found at NDresponse.gov.
Burgum also signed an executive order today giving school districts the flexibility to hold elections by mail ballot only between April 1 and June 30. A separate executive order giving counties similar flexibility was issued last week.
The North Dakota Department of Health today confirmed 12 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 159 confirmed cases. Twenty-eight individuals have been hospitalized, 43 have recovered, and three people have died. A total of 4,980 tests have been completed.
For more information on the state’s COVID-19 response, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus or www.ndresponse.gov.
