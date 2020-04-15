Game and Fish Advisory Board to livestream spring meetings because of coronavirus

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department Advisory Board will host its spring round of public meetings online this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Districts 1, 2, 7 and 8, which are roughly the western half of the state, will have their combined meeting on Monday, April 27. Districts 3, 4, 5 and 6 in the eastern part of the state will follow on Tuesday, April 28. Both meetings will start at 7 p.m. Central Time and conclude around 10 p.m.
The meetings will begin with department presentations, followed by questions and answers with select staff including director Terry Steinwand, deputy director Scott Peterson, fisheries chief Greg Power and wildlife chief Jeb Williams.
Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to this public livestream event by visiting the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. Questions can be submitted via live chat during the event, or can be submitted in advance at ndgflive@nd.gov.
