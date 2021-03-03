Gov. Walz announces arrival of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The recently FDA-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in Minnesota Wednesday, March 3. The state received 45,200 doses for the week, according to a release from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’ office.
Minnesota is in third place in the country for the percentage of vaccine doses that have been administered. New Mexico is in first place, followed by North Dakota, according to a March 2 ranking by Becker’s Hospital Review.
“This is an exciting development. We now have three vaccines available that are safe and highly effective in preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death,” Gov. Walz said. “The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will help our state quickly provide immunity and get us one step closer to ending this pandemic.”
Johnson & Johnson plan to deliver over 20 million doses this month and 100 million doses by the halfway through the year, according to a release from the company.
The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for use of the vaccine Saturday, Feb. 27. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one shot and can be refrigerated in normal temperatures. The vaccine was 72 percent effective in the U.S. during trials — efficacy rates differed by country depending on what new strains they were experiencing.
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is an excellent option for Minnesotans. In clinical trials, it was highly effective in preventing serious illness and completely effective in preventing hospitalizations and death due to COVID-19,” Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.
Just under 929,000 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Monday, March 1. Around 484,000 Minnesotans have received both doses, MDH reported.
The state has a goal of vaccinating 70 percent of people aged 65 years and older by the end of March. As of March 1, 54.4 percent of the age group has received at least one dose. Minnesota has continued to hit its distribution and administration goals, with 90 percent of doses held by providers were administered within a three day period.
Wilkin County, Minnesota, is just ahead of the state as far as the percentage of people vaccinated. As of March 1, 58.9 percent of people aged 65 years and older in the county have received at least one dose.
“We know we need broad community protection before we can get back to the normal, enjoyable parts of life we have missed, and the way we get there is by getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Walz said. “Everyone who has the opportunity to get this shot should take it.”
