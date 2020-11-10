Gov. Walz announces new COVID-19 restrictions

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced a new list of COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, Nov. 10, following a spike in cases in the state.
Young people continue to lead the state in case numbers, and state health officials have been able to track 70 percent of outbreaks over the last four months back to bars, restaurants, celebrations and receptions.
“The data shows a bunch of our outbreaks are coming from these types of activities,” Walz said.
Walz announced the following changes to COVID-19 restrictions effective at 10 p.m. on Nov. 13:
- Social gatherings must be limited to 10 people indoors and outdoors, and must have three households or less, including the host.
- Bars and restaurants, both indoor and outdoor must remain at 50 percent capacity and not exceed 150 people. Counters will be closed for seating and service unless it is a counter-only establishment. Patrons must remain at their tables and cannot partake in any bar games that require standing. No dine-in service will be permitted between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., but establishments may stay open for delivery and takeout.
Receptions and similar events may not take place between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., and a phased-in approach will be taken beginning:
- Nov. 27: 50 person limit, then
- Dec. 11: 25 person limit
Walz also discussed small business support, and said he is proposing $10 million in additional funding for businesses that have already applied for COVID-19 relief.
“We have to take the strong steps, but I recognize the regulation alone is not going to do it,” Walz said. “I’m making the plea to you once again … masks work, social distancing works, keeping indoor gathering to a small number. Making some of these smart choices will make a difference. It will save people’s lives, it will keep people out of the hospital and it will allow us to get back to school, keep our businesses open and get back to normal faster.”
Walz asked Minnesotans to continue getting tested, especially since he rolled out plans for over a dozen new testing sites on Monday, Nov. 9.
The state is just shy of 190,000 COVID-19 cases as of Nov. 10, and daily death tolls have been climbing since October. With daily caseloads close to or above 5,000, the state is mere days from hitting 200,000 cases. Wilkin County is at 211 cases, 11 more than Monday, Nov. 9.
Dr. George Morris, the physician incident commander for Centracare, said at their largest facility, St. Cloud Hospital, about one-third of all inpatients have COVID-19 or are related to COVID-19. Of those inpatients, another one-third of them require critical care, Morris said.
Morris reiterated Walz's message, asking Minnesotans to wear their masks properly and social distance. He also emphasized the importance of taking care of mental and behavioral health needs during this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.