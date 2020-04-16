Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act Wednesday, April 15 to provide relief to Minnesotans struggling to afford their insulin. With the price of insulin tripling over the past 10 years, Governor Walz worked tirelessly with insulin advocates to call attention to this urgent issue, keep up the pressure, and get this important bill passed through the legislature.
“Minnesotans should not die because they are forced to choose between putting food on the table and affording the drug they need to survive,” said Governor Walz. “Despite resistance from the pharmaceutical industry, the grit and determination of Minnesotans with diabetes, Minnesotans who have lost loved ones with diabetes, and their legislators moved this bill forward. It is downright inspiring. This hard-fought law will provide much-needed relief to Minnesotans struggling to afford their insulin. We must continue to put Minnesotans first and ensure people don’t struggle to afford the care they need.”
The bill contains emergency and long-term components, which take effect on July 1, 2020. Under the legislation, eligible individuals in urgent need of insulin can go to their pharmacy once in a 12-month period and receive a one-time, 30-day supply of insulin for a $35 co-pay. There is an option for some applicants to receive a second 30-day supply in certain cases. Manufacturers must reimburse pharmacies for the insulin they dispense or send them replacement insulin at no cost.
The long-term program requires manufacturers to provide insulin to eligible individuals for up to one year, with the option to renew annually. Insulin will be available in 90-day increments for a co-pay of no more than $50.
